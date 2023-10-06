Latest update October 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Heat wave ignites fire at New Amsterdam dumpsite

Oct 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The New Amsterdam dumpsite which is being managed by Cevon’s Waste Management has flared up yet again keeping the Fire Department extremely busy.

According to reports received, the fire has been continuously burning for a few days now and there are firemen on the ground working around the clock. Time off has been cancelled as it is a situation that requires all hands on deck. One firefighter noted that “all I know is that its garbage so it’s a lot of bacteria in the air and it could cause a lot of sickness plus it’s not too far from the hospital.”

Fire at the New Amsterdam dumpsite

He went on to note they are doing everything they can to get the fire under control and believes that the intense heat wave being experienced in the country would have been a major contributor to the issue. The fire first started in September and it had caused grave concerns as the high winds caused it to spread. This had hampered firefighters from reaching the location. Thick smoke could have been seen billowing in the air.

