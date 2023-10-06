Govt. imported forensic experts to enhance investigation capabilities – Nandlall

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s capacity to investigate unlawful deaths through forensic investigation is being enhanced, as the government has imported four forensic scientists to aid the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in criminal investigations at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL).

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC on Tuesday evening said the move forms part of the robust transformation undertaken by the President Ali-led Administration in all areas including the legal and security sectors. The experts have a variety of skills in areas including ballistics, handwriting and fingerprint analysis, and crime scene forensics, among other areas.

Minister Nandlall believes this will help the state in reducing the occurrences of crime in Guyana. “We have to invest if we want to dent crime in this country. We have to invest in forensic sciences and a scientific approach to crime solving and that is the capability that we’re building,” he emphasised during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’. The Ministry of Legal Affairs has also engaged the University of Guyana (UG) for the forensic experts to share their knowledge to build the country’s capacity especially the investigative arm of the state and the law enforcement agencies.

UG has responded positively and they will soon be engaging the experts that are stationed at the country’s forensic laboratory. “Hopefully, we’ll see a new programme of forensic sciences being taught as a certified and certifiable programme at the University of Guyana,” Minister Nandlall expressed. The GFSL was established in 2014 and comprises four analytical departments (toxicology, documents, trace evidence, and Chemistry) and six non-analytical departments (security, quality system, information system, facilities operation, evidence, and administration). It also offers deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing which will further be enhanced this year. (DPI)