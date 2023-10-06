Latest update October 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. imported forensic experts to enhance investigation capabilities – Nandlall

Oct 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s capacity to investigate unlawful deaths through forensic investigation is being enhanced, as the government has imported four forensic scientists to aid the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in criminal investigations at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL).

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. (KN file photo)

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. (KN file photo)

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC on Tuesday evening said the move forms part of the robust transformation undertaken by the President Ali-led Administration in all areas including the legal and security sectors. The experts have a variety of skills in areas including ballistics, handwriting and fingerprint analysis, and crime scene forensics, among other areas.

Minister Nandlall believes this will help the state in reducing the occurrences of crime in Guyana. “We have to invest if we want to dent crime in this country. We have to invest in forensic sciences and a scientific approach to crime solving and that is the capability that we’re building,” he emphasised during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’. The Ministry of Legal Affairs has also engaged the University of Guyana (UG) for the forensic experts to share their knowledge to build the country’s capacity especially the investigative arm of the state and the law enforcement agencies.

UG has responded positively and they will soon be engaging the experts that are stationed at the country’s forensic laboratory. “Hopefully, we’ll see a new programme of forensic sciences being taught as a certified and certifiable programme at the University of Guyana,” Minister Nandlall expressed. The GFSL was established in 2014 and comprises four analytical departments (toxicology, documents, trace evidence, and Chemistry) and six non-analytical departments (security, quality system, information system, facilities operation, evidence, and administration). It also offers deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing which will further be enhanced this year. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 04, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Another dream from President Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card of cricket fan

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card...

Oct 06, 2023

Kaieteur News – A lawsuit has been filed against a police officer for seizing and discarding the boundary cards of a local cricket fan who attended the recently concluded Caribbean Premier...
Read More
England put to the sword by New Zealand in World Cup opener

England put to the sword by New Zealand in World...

Oct 06, 2023

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Oct 06, 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean Development Archery Championships 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean...

Oct 06, 2023

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to return October 7

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to...

Oct 06, 2023

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as early as December- Says GFF Head, Wayne Forde

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as...

Oct 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The PNCR and its Congress

    Kaieteur News – Now that the PNCR has found the resources to dispatch a delegation to Washington for a conference and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]