GECOM to build new $55M office in Port Kaituma

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently preparing to construct its own registration office building in Port Kaituma, Region One for an estimated cost of $55,072,553.

This is according to the recently opening of tenders which revealed that three contractors submitted bids for the contract. They all placed bids below the engineer’s $55 million.

The Department of Public Information had reported last year February that Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley said that the initiative further cements government’s commitment to providing equal access to services to citizens, despite their geographical location. “We, at the regional level see the importance of this structure and we know that Port Kaituma would be a great benefit once works are completed. This facility is not only for the people of Port Kaituma, but the entire Matarkai sub-region, because then they we will be able to better offer their services that are needed for the people, such as replacement of ID and registration for ID cards, among others,” he said.

It was reported that GECOM currently rents a facility within the sub-region to offer its services. “GECOM has permanent staff stationed here, but the only thing that they do not have is a permanent facility (in the region). What they normally do on a month-to-month basis, is rent a facility which is identified as the sub-region registration office to conduct business,” the regional chair shared.

The establishment of the office is one of the many initiatives set to open new opportunities to the residents there as the region advances its development.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Procurement of SUV vehicle.

Office of the Election Commission

Construction of GECOM Office at Port Kaituma, Region 1.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of spectators stands at Anna Regina.

Construction of grass mound at Anna Regina.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Renovation of training area.