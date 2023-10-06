Friendship charged with assaulting woman

Latest update October 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man of Lot 5 Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara was arrested and charged on October 3, 2023 for allegedly assaulting and using abusive language against a 25-year-old female.
Simon Corlette appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charges were read to him.
He was charge for the offences; abusive language, Contrary to Section 141 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, and assault causing actual bodily harm, Contrary to Section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act.
He pleaded guilty to the abusive language charge and was fined $15,000. Corlette pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and was remanded to prison. He is expected to appear in court on October 30, 2023 for trial.
Another dream from President Ali
Oct 06, 2023Kaieteur News – A lawsuit has been filed against a police officer for seizing and discarding the boundary cards of a local cricket fan who attended the recently concluded Caribbean Premier...
Oct 06, 2023
Oct 06, 2023
Oct 06, 2023
Oct 06, 2023
Oct 06, 2023
Kaieteur News – Now that the PNCR has found the resources to dispatch a delegation to Washington for a conference and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]