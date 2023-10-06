Friendship charged with assaulting woman

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man of Lot 5 Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara was arrested and charged on October 3, 2023 for allegedly assaulting and using abusive language against a 25-year-old female.

Simon Corlette appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charges were read to him.

He was charge for the offences; abusive language, Contrary to Section 141 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, and assault causing actual bodily harm, Contrary to Section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act.

He pleaded guilty to the abusive language charge and was fined $15,000. Corlette pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and was remanded to prison. He is expected to appear in court on October 30, 2023 for trial.