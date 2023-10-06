‘Disrespectful’ Moruca dentex jailed for attempted rape

Kaieteur News – A dental nurse at Moruca, who made several outbursts at the magistrate during sentencing on Monday, was jailed for twelve months for the attempted rape of a woman back in October 2020.

Sheriff Francis, 26, of Kamwatta , Moruca made an appearance before the presiding magistrate at Acquero, Santa Rosa. Reports are that Francis allegedly verbally and sexually attacked a female at the Moruca sub-region on October 14, 2020. The victim reported the matter to the police at the Acquero Police Station and the man was arrested and charged. He was subsequently released on station bail.

The matter was then sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. It was recommended that the accused be tried for attempted rape. Reports are that on Monday, when Francis appeared in court, he made several ‘disrespectful’ remarks in the direction of the presiding magistrate. When asked by the magistrate if he had anything to say, the accused said, “you is who to tell me that I guilty, you got any evidence to prove that I guilty.” The magistrate then cautioned the accused and he was led out of the court by the police.