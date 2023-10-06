Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

BRISBANE, Australia – In a riveting display of T20 cricket, Australia’s women emerged triumphant in the 3rd T20 international against the West Indies, clinching the series 2-1 with a commendable 47-run win.

The star of the show was, undeniably, Hayley Matthews. Matthews continued her scintillating form, bagging her record 8th consecutive player of the match title and ultimately being named the player of the series. Displaying her batting prowess, she played a blistering innings, smashing 79 off just 40 balls. Her all-around capabilities were evident as she also contributed with the ball, taking a crucial wicket while conceding 34 runs in her 4-over spell.

Sent into bat first, Tahlia McGrath led the scoring for Australia with a brisk 34-ball 65 which included 11 fours and two sixes. Ellyse Perry added 40 from 30 as Australia posted 190/9 in their 20 overs. Shamilia Connell was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of 3-0-25-3. Matthews continued her blistering form with the bat, smashing a 40-ball 79, which included eleven fours and four sixes. Aaliyah Alleyne added 26 as the West Indies Women finished on 143 all out in 19.5 overs.

Over the course of the series, Matthews accumulated a staggering total of 310 runs, alongside picking up 5 wickets, setting a new benchmark in women’s T20 cricket. With this feat, she etched her name into the record books by becoming the first woman to score 300+ runs across three consecutive innings. Moreover, Matthews reached another milestone as she became the second youngest woman to amass 2000 T20I runs, further establishing her place among the cricketing elite.

Speaking at the post-match press conference Matthews said “I knew we had a shot and that’s what I was gunning for. I was trying to be aggressive but unfortunately Darcie Brown was outsmarted with a slower delivery and nothing went to plan after that.”

Despite the loss, the West Indies team exhibited moments of brilliance and will surely use this series as a learning experience for future encounters, with Matthews’ record-breaking feats being the cherry on top.

The focus will now shift focus to the longer format of fifty-overs cricket. The first ODI will bowl off on Sunday October 9 at 9:35am.

Match Schedule and Results

1 October: 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney – Australia won by 8 wickets

2 October: 2nd T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney – West Indies won by 7 wickets

5 October: 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 6:05pm local time (4:05am Eastern Caribbean/3:05am Jamaica)- Australia won by 47 runs

8 October: 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane – 9:35am local time (6:35pm October 7 Eastern Caribbean/5:35pm Jamaica)

12 October: 2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10:05am local time (7:05pm October 11 Eastern Caribbean/6:05pm Jamaica)

14 October: 3rd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10:05am local time (7:05pm October 13 Eastern Caribbean/6:05pm Jamaica)