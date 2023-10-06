19 out of 117 business conform to CCAC legislation

Kaieteur News – Consumers across Guyana continue to take steps to ensure their rights are adhered to by seeking redress through the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

Over the last quarter, the Commission inspected some 117 businesses for their compliance and discovered that only 19 were actually in conformance with the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA).

Those not in conformance were given a period to conform with the CAA. The Commission just recently received 121 complaints for the 3rd quarter, an increase of 21 complaints, when compared to the second quarter. The total value of the complaints amounted to $128,116,580, with a resolution rate and value of 60%. The other 40% are ongoing cases.

According to a CCAC report, twenty- two businesses which were previously inspected and found compliant were issued with certificates of compliance, as well. The highest number of complaints was in the categories of Electronics/ Electrical /Accessories/ Repair/Service, Auto Industry/ Auto Repairs/ Auto Parts, Appliance/ Parts / Repairs.

Meanwhile, the Commission also launched its Annual Compliance Award programme, with an invitation for businesses to apply in the categories of, best warranty policy, most compliant electronics, most compliant auto sales, most compliant other industries and a media award. The award event is scheduled for November 25, 2023 at the new Pegasus. Details of the awards and applications can be access via the Commission’s website at ccac.gov.gy