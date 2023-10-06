Latest update October 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

19 out of 117 business conform to CCAC legislation

Oct 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Consumers across Guyana continue to take steps to ensure their rights are adhered to by seeking redress through the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

Over the last quarter, the Commission inspected some 117 businesses for their compliance and discovered that only 19 were actually in conformance with the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA).

Those not in conformance were given a period to conform with the CAA. The Commission just recently received 121 complaints for the 3rd quarter, an increase of 21 complaints, when compared to the second quarter. The total value of the complaints amounted to $128,116,580, with a resolution rate and value of 60%.  The other 40% are ongoing cases.

According to a CCAC report, twenty- two businesses which were previously inspected and found compliant were issued with certificates of compliance, as well. The highest number of complaints was in the categories of Electronics/ Electrical /Accessories/ Repair/Service, Auto Industry/ Auto Repairs/ Auto Parts, Appliance/ Parts / Repairs.

Meanwhile, the Commission also launched its Annual Compliance Award programme, with an invitation for businesses to apply in the categories of, best warranty policy, most compliant electronics, most compliant auto sales, most compliant other industries and a media award.  The award event is scheduled for November 25, 2023 at the new Pegasus. Details of the awards and applications can be access via the Commission’s website at ccac.gov.gy

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 04, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Another dream from President Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card of cricket fan

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card...

Oct 06, 2023

Kaieteur News – A lawsuit has been filed against a police officer for seizing and discarding the boundary cards of a local cricket fan who attended the recently concluded Caribbean Premier...
Read More
England put to the sword by New Zealand in World Cup opener

England put to the sword by New Zealand in World...

Oct 06, 2023

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Oct 06, 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean Development Archery Championships 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean...

Oct 06, 2023

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to return October 7

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to...

Oct 06, 2023

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as early as December- Says GFF Head, Wayne Forde

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as...

Oct 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The PNCR and its Congress

    Kaieteur News – Now that the PNCR has found the resources to dispatch a delegation to Washington for a conference and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]