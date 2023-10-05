Several homeless after fire destroys Charlestown building

Kaieteur News – A massive fire Wednesday night ripped through a three-storey wooden and concrete building at the corner of Lyng and Howes Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown leaving several persons homeless.

The fire erupted sometime after 07:00hrs. Kaieteur News understands that the fire first started on the top flat of the building and quickly spread to the bottom flat.

Luckily all of the occupants of the house managed to escape including an elderly woman who was living on the bottom flat of the building. Kaieteur News understands too that one individual sustained injuries to their back while reportedly jumping from the burning building.

Some of the residents in the area accused the firefighters of arriving without water and taking too long to respond which could have caused the flames to spread to nearby houses.

However, when Kaieteur News arrived at the scene there were at least three fire trucks at the scene. One of the them connected to a hydrant in the area and within a matter of minutes, they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

Some nearby buildings were scorched during the incident and a light pole had also caught fire.