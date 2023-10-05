Juvenile gang rob, beat school boys at Diamond

Kaieteur News – A juvenile gang is said to be creating much fear among residents of Diamond, and Grove villages on the East Bank of Demerara.

The gang is said to comprise of mostly school dropouts from around the area, and is often seen hanging around bar, and busy market areas on weekends, according to one resident. On Tuesday about 19:45 hrs the gang struck again, two teenaged school boys being their latest victims. Police disclosed that the boys aged fifteen and sixteen were heading home from ‘after school lessons’ in Diamond Village, when they were pounced upon by five gang members.

Reports suggest that the victims tried to resist the attack, but were soon overpowered and beaten. Police reports indicated that the 16-year-old school boy received stab wounds about the body during the ordeal, and village sources disclosed that he was treated at the Diamond Hospital, and sent away. A resident of Diamond told this publication that the gang members are always armed with dangerous weapons, and that at least two of them are no older than sixteen years old.

This media house understands the 16-year-old student who was robbed, resides at Farm Village, East Bank Demerara, while reports indicate that the boy aged 15 hails from Mocha. While the 16 -year-old was relieved of a cell phone valued at $85,000, the 15-year-old was robbed of a phone valued at $68,000, a backpack valued at $17,000 and $200 in cash. Gang members managed to escape after the incident, and police are investigating the matter.