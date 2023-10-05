Friendship student choked into unconsciousness at school sports

Latest update October 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Friendship Secondary School on the East Bank of Demerara on Tuesday hosted their annual athletics championship on Tuesday and residents are horrified that a 13-year-old school boy from the said school was allegedly chocked into unconsciousness.
Relatives of the young boy are angry and horrified that such a hideous act was committed, and no teacher or students seem to have seen anything, or can reveal the perpetrator. Relatives revealed that the boy was choked with a rope until he fainted and when they brought him home, he had horrible ‘strangle marks’ around his neck.
As reports suggest, the boy told relatives that he was standing under a shed with other students and teachers, when he suddenly ‘felt something around his neck choking him’. He soon lost consciousness, and slumped to the ground. Reports suggest that when the boy fainted, teachers called his grandmother, who then informed his father. Relatives said when the father of the boy visited the school to get answers, no one seemed to have known what transpired. Teachers had taken the boy to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he received medical attention.
Relatives are of the opinion that teachers, and students are covering up for the boy’s attacker. Sources said the rope used to choke the boy was found on the ground, a short distance from where the incident occurred.
