Fire destroys crops on farm in Region Nine

Oct 05, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A fire on Tuesday destroyed the farm of Lethem farmer, Peter Alves.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but it destroyed all the crops of Alves.

The farm and crops, damaged after the fire

According to reports the fire spread rapidly and thus far, coconut and banana plants have been burnt.

The agriculture team in Lethem and the Lethem Fire Service reportedly rendered assistance.

