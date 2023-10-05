File sent for legal advice over shooting of Berbice woman

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has sought the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the shooting of 32-year-old Ashmin Mohadeo of Williamsburg Corentyne Berbice, Region Six on Sunday.

In an update on Wednesday, police said one male associated with the victim is in custody assisting with the investigations. It was also disclosed that one handgun, a magazine, and three live rounds were found during a search at the home address mentioned above.

Subsequently, a file was sent for legal advice. This publication had reported that Mohadeo was shot on Sunday night, reportedly by her 29-year-old fiancé. According to the police, the woman was shot around 07:40 hours. Her fiancé of New Amsterdam Berbice told the police that he and Ashmin shared a common law relationship for the past seven years. He said that she had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

It was reported that he further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Ashmin was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away when he heard a loud explosion. Upon looking around, he observed Ashmin lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm and that Ashmin was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen and medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Her condition is listed as stable but in a critical state. The Police said that the area was canvassed for CCTV footage and one was seen in the vicinity and will be extracted.