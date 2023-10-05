File in Coldingen fatal hit-and-run sent for legal advice

Kaieteur News – Twelve days after the fatal accident that snuffed out the life of a young truck driver and father of one, Commander Khali Pareshram has confirmed that police have completed their investigation and the file has been sent to for legal advice.

This will determine what happens next, as the family members are anxiously awaiting word while preparing for the burial their loved one this Saturday October 7th.

Dead is 25-year-old Adzel Inniss, a truck driver of Burma Housing Scheme, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He was killed after being struck by a black Toyota Fielder Wagon. The accident reportedly occurred on September 22, 2023 at 04:30h while Inniss was stepping out of a truck he had just parked at Coldingen, ECD in the vicinity of the Chico Ramas Gas Station. Police said that Inniss had stepped into the path of the car that was heading in an easterly direction. The car continued driving and public-spirited citizens assisted in getting Inniss to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four days after the accident police detectives located the car which the lawmen believe was involved in the hit-and-run accident. The police said the Toyota Fielder wagon, bearing registration PAD 9709, was discovered in a secured yard at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 09:35hrs on Tuesday September 26th, by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station.

The vehicle had extensive damage to the left side front portion, the police said in a statement. “Reports are that one person is assisting the police with investigations into the incident.” There were additional reports that the person who actually was driving the motor vehicle on the fateful day, had fled the country, shortly after the incident occurred.