East Bank traffic woes to be eased in three years

Kaieteur News – Traffic congestion over the years has always been a problem authorities seemingly have not been able to resolve, or control. And many are of the opinion that it’s insane to be allowing a large number of vehicles into Guyana, while adequate road ways have not been constructed to accommodate the daily ‘suffocating traffic load’ that makes the journey, to even nearby locations almost impossible.

Many over the years, have been aghast of having to wait for long hours in the Harbour Bridge morning, and afternoon traffic congestion, not to mention, facing the same experience, as they attempt to navigate the East Bank Demerara, West Demerara, and East Coast Highways, at peak periods. In the wake of all the chaos and confusion surrounding traffic congestion around Guyana, Government has announced that they are poised to assume works on the Grove to Timehri infrastructure development project. Government is assuring commuters that enough systems will be implemented to ensure a smooth traffic flow, even during the road construction process.

While one might have been excited to learn of these new intended developments, you will just have to admit that all hope and excitement would be short lived when they realize that the Grove to Timehri road project would take some estimated thirty six months before completion. Not to mention the fact too, that a commencement date for the project too, has not been yet been finalized.

This road project is said to be funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and has been set to the tune of some US$100 million. As dictated by the project summary for the venture, both sides of the 23.5 kilometres Grove to Timehri road will be rehabilitated.

That aside, in the wake of concerns about traffic buildup during the exercise the Ministry’s Work Services Group have assured that two detour roads have been identified for use during the construction period. This would include a detour road from Diamond to Good Success, and another road at Good Hope, in front of the GTT Exchange. The Work Services Group related also that an additional two other roads will also be cut east of Grove to Timehri, being one from the Linden Highway and the other from Mandela.

It was also noted that the Grove to Timerhi road will not be closed during construction, as works will be done in segments, thus allowing diversions during the process. Having contractor working by nights is also a possibility that is being examined as well. Desilting of drains, and widening of roads have already begun along the Diamond/Grove area.

Widening and upgrading the Grove to Diamond Road is said to further accentuate plans for construction of the new US$261 million high-span bridge across the Demerara River.

The new bridge will feature a 2.65-kilometer, four lane, high span, cable held road with the driving surface width, expected to be 23.6 meters. The bridge will also carry a lane for bicycles, and is expected eradicate the bridge being closed to vehicular traffic, as it is expected to 50 metre, fixed high span to allow free traffic of seafaring vessels. There are also plans to have the Demerara River dredged to accommodate large vessels. This exercise will see some 13.5 kilometer expanse of the river bed being fixed. The replacement of the very aged floating Demerara Harbour Bridge is said to have surpass its lifespan by decades. Residents residing around the Demerara Harbour Bride will surely welcome a new bridge structure, as it would bring an end to all their transportation, and traveling woes.