Changes to insurance law would drive up premiums – AG says

…as citizens lament next-to-nothing compensation from damage accidents

Kaieteur News – In light of the recent spike in road accidents, resulting in damage to property, private and public, as well as fatalities, there has been growing concerns from citizens about the situation and how the government plans to handle it.

This was addressed by the Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall recently on his programme ‘Issues in the News’, where he said , “The law has been kept that way because if the law is changed, then insurance premiums will have to be increased drastically. Because of the law, it’s at a minimum level where compensation paid out, bears no resemblance to the loss people suffer and sustain from these accidents.”

Nandlall did acknowledge that changes in the legislation are necessary since there continues to be reckless use of the roadways, and, persons have been complaining of the heavy financial burden they would have had to face, without any sort of assistance or compensation from the guilty parties or their insurance provider even though they were not at fault.

“There is going to come a time where the law in relation to insurance may have to change to allow higher coverage for motor vehicles so that those injured or properties destroyed, ,can benefit from higher insurance coverage,” the AG said.

He went on to say that since his government is considerate, they have deliberately kept the insurance at a specific level. This was done to allow persons to keep on being able to afford insurance, however once the law is changed and the coverage increase, then rates will also increase, whether it be minibus or taxi and this will also bounce on to the cost of living.

He noted that citizens have begun to voice their concerns and the government may have to revisit this situation in order to curb negligent behaviour exhibited by drivers and road users in general. “A responsible government has to take steps, steps that may penalize certain sections of the population but if that is what is required, what do you want the government to do?”

The AG went on to state that, a person may be driving on the road, carefully and sober “but here’s a vehicle coming at them like a “lethal weapon”. Because of their carelessness, recklessness, or maybe the fact that they’re under the influence, they may cause you to lose a limb, suffer serious injuries, become paralyzed, and perhaps even die. Since that’s what the Gov’t. is dealing with- and they may have to look again.”

So far steps have already been taken to have drivers who cause damage to public infrastructure and other public properties, stand the expense of having them returned to their original state. “For too long the state and government agencies have turned a blind eye to wanton destruction of public properties, state properties and government properties. It takes billions of taxpayers’ dollars annually to repair, renovate and rehabilitate these destroyed properties.

These destroyed properties are damaged recklessly, negligently, maliciously, and sometimes intentionally. Whatever may be the case in addition to criminal charges, the state as a matter of policy will sue those implicated, for compensation of the work done to rehabilitate and we will also sue for damages for recklessness, negligence, carelessness, as the case may be,” Nandlall said.

He noted that a letter was recently sent to a driver who is alleged to have driven into the roundabout at Eccles and damaging it, costing the government over $2M to rehabilitate the structure. “The person to whom the letter was addressed has not yet responded as far as I am aware. He has been given 14 days to do so and if he fails to do so, the action will be filed in the courts,” he said. The AG stressed that this is not confined to traffic accidents but all forms of damage to public and government properties. “As citizens, it’s our duty to ensure that we do not deface or destroy properties that require valuable public monies, to rehabilitate, restore and renovate. A strong position will be taken,” the AG said.