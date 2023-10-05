Businessman accused of raping girl, 13 surrenders

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old businessman of Essequibo, Region Two has surrendered to the police amid allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday around 11:37 hours, the alleged suspect turned himself in to the police, accompanied by an attorney.

Police stated that since other aspects of the investigation have been completed, the police will now complete the file and send it for legal advice.