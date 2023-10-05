Ariel Knight Riders beat Regal in open final

Kaieteur Sports – Ariel Knight Riders beat Regal in the final of the open category when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 softball Cup concluded on Sunday night at Demerara Cricket Club.

Batting first, Regal made 172 with Ricardo Poloram scoring 82 while Keyon Sinclair took two wickets. Ariel Knight Riders responded with 174-6. Quentin Sampson struck 77 not out as Rohit Dutchin claimed two wickets.

Sampson was named the MVP and also took the man-of-the-match prize in the final.

The winners took home $600,000 and a trophy and runner up $50,000 and a trophy.