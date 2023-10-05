4R Lioness retain GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup trophy

Kaieteur Sports – 4R Lioness have retained the female category trophy after beating Highway Challengers by 44 runs in the final of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament on Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club ground Queenstown, Georgetown.

4R Lioness batted first after winning the toss and reached a respectable 163-6 off their 15-overs while Highway Challengers were at 119-7 when the overs expired.

Skipper Timeka Wilson hit a top-score of 63 for 4R Lioness. She was named player-of-the-match for her batting effort.

Shameeza Abrams scored 31 but she copped the player-of-the-series prize after totalling up 126 runs and grabbing 7 wickets for the entire tournament. Wilson received a trophy but Abrams was given a 32″ Smart TV.

The winning team pocketed $300,000 and a trophy while Highway Challengers had to settle with $25,000 and a trophy.

Abrams’ TV was donated by Regal Stationery and Computer Centre while trophies were sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and with location in Markham, Ontario, Canada as well.

Eight teams began participation in the knockout showpiece. In the last edition (2022), 4R Lioness defeated Trophy Stall Angels at the National Stadium to crown champion as the female category was introduced. Four teams had taken part on that occasion.

Meanwhile, the male players were on show too at the same venue. There were three categories: the legends, Masters and All-Stars Open.

Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. hosted the event in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport. It was the 7th edition. President of the League Ian John congratulated the victorious side. He reflected that only four teams took part last year but happy to see the addition of four teams this year. He also acknowledged the support of the sponsors for coming on board.