$15.2 M contract inked for road upgrade at Charity

Oct 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two on Monday inked a $15.2 million contract with a contractor for the upgrading of Sixth Cross Street, New Charity Housing Scheme, on the Essequibo Coast.
According to a release issued by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two, the contract was inked between the RDC and GAVKO Construction and Supplies.
Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack, regional engineer, Kawan Suchit, and Superintendent of Works (Roads), Saywack Persaud, along with the contractor were all present at the site for the signing of the contract.
The 265 meter long road will be upgraded to a concrete structure and is expected to benefit at least 15 households. While on site, the team took the opportunity to engage with residents in the area to enlighten them of the works.
