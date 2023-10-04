Woman accuses child father of setting house on fire over misunderstanding

Kaieteur News – A woman is now accusing the father of her two children of setting her family’s home on fire last Monday at Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

She made accusations in a live Facebook video calling for justice.

The victims did not identify themselves in the video but Kaieteur News was able to confirm that a section of their home was destroyed by a fire that is suspected to be an act of arson.

The woman, her two children, her mother and other family members were reportedly asleep when the fire started. They claimed that they were awakened by loud sounds.

“The place was dark,” recalled the woman as the family soon realised that the house was on fire.

Her mother added, “Me and meh children had to jump over the veranda because duh was the only way (to escape the fire.).”

The mother, like her daughter, believes that the suspect is her ex-son-in-law and wants police to arrest and question him.

“And I want justice cause he coulda kill we and we whole family in hay”, the mother said while adding that she has also injured her back while escaping from their one-flat concrete home.

According to the victims, the suspect had threatened them in the past to burn down their house and kill them all because his child mother had ended their relationship.

On Sunday, he allegedly showed up and had a heated argument with the child mother over a misunderstanding. The following night their home was reportedly set on fire.

Investigations are ongoing.