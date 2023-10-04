Today marks 1,154 days since Guyana’s oil minister was sworn in, but never held a press conference

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Today marks 1,154 days since Vickram Bharrat was sworn in as Minister of Natural Resources on August 6, 2020 and he has not held a press conference to address critical questions about his day-to-day management of the multi-billion dollar oil and gas sector.
At a press conference held last month, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made it clear that he is tasked with providing the public with an understanding of the government’s policy position in the oil and gas sector. He said however that the implementation of the policies and the intricacies of the sector fall under the minister’s management. The Vice President has underscored this point in recent times, as members of the media have raised questions about the ministry’s handling of key matters.
With Guyana heralded as the fastest-growing economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), thanks to its burgeoning oil and gas industry, the political opposition in Guyana has incessantly advocated for transparency and accountability as the sector’s guiding principles. In this light, a press conference led by Minister Bharrat isn’t merely expected—it’s imperative for fostering understanding and trust among the populace and stakeholders.
Industry insiders and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting Minister Bharrat’s engagement with the media to shed light on pressing issues such as those listed below:
