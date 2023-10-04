Three men charged for armed robbery

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Three men were on Tuesday fined $500,000 each, after they were found guilty of an armed robbery committed on Suresh Sooknanan at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in New Amsterdam, Berbice on September 13, 2023.
According to the police, 32-year-old O’ Neil Lampkin, a construction worker of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice; Damion Morgan, 25, of Forth Ordinance, East Canje Berbice; and Shkeel Grant, 27, a businessman of Asylum Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, were all charged for the offence of robbery under arms.
The three appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Faye McGusty, where the charge was read to them. They were not required to plead to the charge.
The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2023 for report. The case was transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.
