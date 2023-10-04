Suspects in school girl’s rape case still at large

Kaieteur News – Police are still on the hunt for a 21-year-old man from the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara District, who has been fingered in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old school girl.

Yesterday a police rank at Mahaicony Police Station confirmed that the main suspect is still at large and police are continuing their investigations. It is suspected that the young girl may have been lured from her home recently, and could have been drugged and seduced. Medical sources had hinted their suspicion that the young girl may have been a victim of a sexual assault by more than one person but have not since confirmed their suspicions.

It is said that the young girl’s assailant was in the habit of luring young girls to locations, where he would force himself on them. He was also linked to another recent incident where another young girl was found on the Mahaicony Market Road, drugged, and half naked (frothing at the mouth). She was said to have been sexually assaulted by several males. Right after the incident involving the school girl became public last week, the main suspect (whose name, address, and age were provided) has since gone into hiding. Police are continuing their investigations.