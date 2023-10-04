Suspects in school girl’s rape case still at large

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are still on the hunt for a 21-year-old man from the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara District, who has been fingered in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old school girl.
Yesterday a police rank at Mahaicony Police Station confirmed that the main suspect is still at large and police are continuing their investigations. It is suspected that the young girl may have been lured from her home recently, and could have been drugged and seduced. Medical sources had hinted their suspicion that the young girl may have been a victim of a sexual assault by more than one person but have not since confirmed their suspicions.
It is said that the young girl’s assailant was in the habit of luring young girls to locations, where he would force himself on them. He was also linked to another recent incident where another young girl was found on the Mahaicony Market Road, drugged, and half naked (frothing at the mouth). She was said to have been sexually assaulted by several males. Right after the incident involving the school girl became public last week, the main suspect (whose name, address, and age were provided) has since gone into hiding. Police are continuing their investigations.
Which one you want?
Oct 04, 2023GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament… Berbice vs. GCB XI Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up...
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – During his recent meeting with a section of the Guyanese Diaspora in New York, many persons spoke about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]