Sinclair (81), Permaul 5-Fer star in Berbice 3-wicket win over Select XI 

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 Sports
GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament…
Berbice vs. GCB XI
Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up a 3 wicket win for the Berbicians who disposed of the GCB Select XI yesterday at the Enmore Community Center Ground.
The Select XI were indebted to opener Raymon Perez (52) and Christopher Barnwell (50), as the pair stood out amidst an ordinary batting card which saw them only amass 188-9 from their 50 over allotment.
Berbice captain Veerasammy Permaul took full advantage of the less-experienced batsmen, snatching up 5-45, which gave his team a huge shot at a win.
Sinclair then stroked 81 at the top of the order to set up what turned out to be a relatively easy chase for the Berbicians, who maintained their winning momentum.
Despite losing 2 top players in Rampertab Ramnauth and Kevlon Anderson, who both fell for ducks, the West Indies all-rounder ensured he batted his team as close as possible to their total before he was dismissed.
Berbice eventually ended on 191-7 thanks to the 75-ball knock from Sinclair which consisted of 9 fours and 3 sixes, a knock which took the game away from the opposition.
Seon Glasgow (22), Seon Hetmyer (31) and Nigel Deodat (30) were clinical during the chase, utilizing the platform left by Sinclair as they combined efforts to see Berbice home in 39.5 overs.
In-form fast-bowler Isai Thorne continued to be a menace, grabbing 2-30 with support from spinner Jonathan Rampersaud (2-10), as the duo starred for the Select XI bowlers.
Which one you want?
Oct 04, 2023GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament… Berbice vs. GCB XI Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up...
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – During his recent meeting with a section of the Guyanese Diaspora in New York, many persons spoke about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]