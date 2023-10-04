Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Sinclair (81), Permaul 5-Fer star in Berbice 3-wicket win over Select XI 

Oct 04, 2023 Sports

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament…

Berbice vs. GCB XI 

Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up a 3 wicket win for the Berbicians who disposed of the GCB Select XI yesterday at the Enmore Community Center Ground.

Berbice Captain Veerasammy Permaul picked up 5 wickets during Tuesday's victory over the GCB XI at Enmore.

The Select XI were indebted to opener Raymon Perez (52) and Christopher Barnwell (50), as the pair stood out amidst an ordinary batting card which saw them only amass 188-9 from their 50 over allotment.

Berbice captain Veerasammy Permaul took full advantage of the less-experienced batsmen, snatching up 5-45, which gave his team a huge shot at a win.

Sinclair then stroked 81 at the top of the order to set up what turned out to be a relatively easy chase for the Berbicians, who maintained their winning momentum.

Despite losing 2 top players in Rampertab Ramnauth and Kevlon Anderson, who both fell for ducks, the West Indies all-rounder ensured he batted his team as close as possible to their total before he was dismissed.

Berbice eventually ended on 191-7 thanks to the 75-ball knock from Sinclair which consisted of 9 fours and 3 sixes, a knock which took the game away from the opposition.

Seon Glasgow (22), Seon Hetmyer (31) and Nigel Deodat (30) were clinical during the chase, utilizing the platform left by Sinclair as they combined efforts to see Berbice home in 39.5 overs.

In-form fast-bowler Isai Thorne continued to be a menace, grabbing 2-30 with support from spinner Jonathan Rampersaud (2-10), as the duo starred for the Select XI bowlers.

