‘Robot’ jailed for stealing poultry

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Forty-three-year-old Carlton Peterson also known as ‘Robot’, a labourer of Lima Sands Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday jailed for stealing poultry from a 26-year-old female domestic worker in June this year.
The defendant appeared virtually from prison at the Charity Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him.
Peterson was charged for the offence larceny of poultry. The Magistrate found him guilty, and he was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.
Which one you want?
Oct 04, 2023GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament… Berbice vs. GCB XI Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up...
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Oct 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – During his recent meeting with a section of the Guyanese Diaspora in New York, many persons spoke about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]