‘Robot’ jailed for stealing poultry

Oct 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Forty-three-year-old Carlton Peterson also known as ‘Robot’, a labourer of Lima Sands Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday jailed for stealing poultry from a 26-year-old female domestic worker in June this year.

Carlton Peterson also known as ‘Robot’

The defendant appeared virtually from prison at the Charity Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him.

Peterson was charged for the offence larceny of poultry. The Magistrate found him guilty, and he was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

