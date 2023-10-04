Man, 72, remanded for unlicensed gun, ammo

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Seventy-two-year-old George Aubrey Archer of Suddie Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday charged for being in possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
According to the police, Archer was arrested by ranks on Thursday, at Ondemeeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, after he was nabbed of an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol and one magazine containing 17 live .32 rounds of ammunition.
The accused appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the two charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. The prosecutor objected to bail, and the defendant was remanded to prison. The accused will make his next court appearance on November 03, 2023 for reports.
