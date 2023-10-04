Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GPL blames contractor for six-hour-long blackout across country

Oct 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Inc.(GPL) has blamed a contractor for a six-hour-long black-out that plagued the counties of Demerara and Berbice on Tuesday.

GPL technicians repairing the transmission line on Tuesday

GPL technicians repairing the transmission line on Tuesday

According to GPL, the contractor broke one of the conductors of an L3 transmission Line while conducting unsupervised vegetation clearing in the Friendship Backdam area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This incident reportedly took place around 11:00 hrs.

That conductor, said the utility company, connected the Garden of Eden Power Plant to the Grove Substation.

“At the time the line was transmitting approximately 25 Megawatts (MWs) of generation”, GPL stated while adding that the “sudden loss of generation caused a ripple effect on the grid” resulting in the shutdown of several generating units.

This led to the immediate disruption of “service to customers in Demerara and Berbice”.

GPL said, too, that not only was there a major power outage but a grass fire had also erupted after the transmission line fell to the ground.

The Guyana Fire Service had to be called in to extinguish the flames before technicians could have commenced repairs.

Repairs were reportedly completed until   17:15hrs that afternoon.

GPL has since lodged a police report against the contractor and said that it is seeking compensation for the damage to the network and disruption of services.

“Once again, we implore contractors to contact GPL before executing work in close proximity to our network”, GPL said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 02, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Which one you want?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sinclair (81), Permaul 5-Fer star in Berbice 3-wicket win over Select XI 

Sinclair (81), Permaul 5-Fer star in Berbice 3-wicket win over Select...

Oct 04, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament… Berbice vs. GCB XI  Kaieteur Sports – A scorching half-century from Kevin Sinclair coupled with 5 wickets from captain Veerasammy Permaul, set up...
Read More
Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 70 highlights huge Demerara 4-wicket win over Essequibo 

Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 70 highlights huge...

Oct 04, 2023

Magnificent Matthews says record chase gives Windies confidence boost ahead of third T20I

Magnificent Matthews says record chase gives...

Oct 04, 2023

Balancing sports and law – Andre Jagnandan accepted to the Bar

Balancing sports and law – Andre Jagnandan...

Oct 04, 2023

Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World...

Oct 04, 2023

West Dem’ and Patentia Secondary shine in G.O.A.P.C Tapeball championship

West Dem’ and Patentia Secondary shine in...

Oct 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The system is dysfunctional

    Kaieteur News – During his recent meeting with a section of the Guyanese Diaspora in New York, many persons spoke about... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]