EPA waives EIA for new Private Hospital in Providence

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be required for the construction and operation of the Nightingale Super Specialty Hospital (NSSH) slated for Plantation, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

According to a public notice published by the agency, the facility which is slated to be constructed at Parcel No. 3870 Block III, Plantation Providence, it was determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempted from the requirement to conduct an EIA.

EPA stated that the reason for the decision is that impacts from noise will be low to moderate, short-term and localised during construction. In cases of a power outage during operation a low noise energy efficient and fume-controlled power generator system will be used to reduce noise emissions. Noise emissions are not expected to exceed 90 dB(A).

Secondly, the EPA said it found that impacts from dust pollution will be moderate during construction. Dust control measures such as dampening the work area, covering loose soil materials, and implementing water spraying systems to suppress dust emissions will be undertaken.

General construction waste will be placed in skip bins and will be disposed of at an EPA-approved sanitary landfill. The agency noted that impact to water quality will be short term, mitigable and localized. Wastewater generated will be treated to acceptable local and international standards (GNBS). Finally, it was revealed that the proposed project is not in the vicinity of any sensitive ecosystem and or protected areas and the nature of the activity will not have significant impacts on the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, in its Project Summary to EPA, NSSH Inc. stated that the hospital is registered under the company’s act of Guyana with its registered office located at 137 Sheriff Street, Georgetown. The company was incorporated in March 2021and has a vision to bring to Guyana a high quality of medical services. “This is a critical area of need in Guyana and will serve both the people of Guyana and the Government of Guyana as they continue to execute their function and steer Guyana into the new levels of development in both existing and new sectors,” NSSH published.

NSSH noted that it will embody the symbol of international health care in Guyana and that on its team is a group of highly trained and skilled professionals including doctors in both general and specialized areas practice.

The Project Summary disclosed also that the new specialty hospital is estimated to cost some US$29 million, and would be a 100-bed Super Specialty hospital. NSSH hospital program is proposed to be the first in Guyana, and third in the Caribbean to be accredited with the Joint Commission International (JCI) standard. JCI is a recognized global leader in health care accreditation, and pride itself as the author of rigorous international standards on quality and patient safety.

The construction of the hospital is expected to be completed over a 9 – 24-month period. This timeline is based on experience as well as the recent timeline for the construction of a similar facility within the Caribbean region.

The company states that this project would see the generation of 90 full time jobs during operation of the facility, and 100 jobs during the construction phase. Notably, NSSH explained that its facility aims to be a specialised medical facility that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services, treatments, and patient care. “Serving as a vital cornerstone of medical care, hospitals play a pivotal role in diagnosing, treating, and preventing various illnesses and injuries. Additionally, it will contribute to medical research advancements and provide training for healthcare professionals,” the document mentioned.