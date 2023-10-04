Drunk driver of unlicensed motorcycle fined $205,000

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Sixty-one-year-old Lionel Fitzpatrick Haynes of Auchlyne Estate, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six was on Monday fined $205,000 for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol and riding an unlicensed motorcycle.
The accused appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Renita Singh, where the charges were read to him. He was charged for the offences; unlicensed motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while breath alcohol level exceeds the prescribed limit.
Haynes pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined $5,000 and $200,000 respectively.
