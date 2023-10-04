Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Doctor accused of rape hiding from police

Oct 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The doctor who is accused of raping a pregnant Venezuelan woman has reportedly gone into hiding.

Vehicle used in the rape ordeal.

Kaieteur News understands that the police have been trying to locate the man but he has managed to keep one step ahead of the lawmen.

He has not been seen at his home for the past week and it is suspected that the man is maintaining a low profile.

The doctor allegedly raped and sodomised the woman on Sunday September 24 at a house in Eccles, East Bank Demarara.

She had fallen into his trap after responding to a Facebook ad which sought live-in cleaners and painters.

She made contact with the number attached to the ad and the suspect persuaded her to accompany him in his pick-up to go for a job interview.

When they got to the location, he raped her. The woman managed to escape by convincing the doctor to take her to buy food. She reportedly seized the opportunity to escape, leaving her purse behind in his vehicle.

This is reportedly not the first sex crime the man has been involved in. He has reportedly settled past matters with cash and because of his connections in the justice system, some of his victims never received justice.

A Chinese woman in Russia is also looking for the man to pay child support.

