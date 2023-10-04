Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 70 highlights huge Demerara 4-wicket win over Essequibo

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament…

Demerara vs. Essequibo

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit a rock-solid, unbeaten half-century which gave his team a huge 4-wicket win over Essequibo yesterday at the Bourda Ground.

The West Indies Test opener finished on 70 from 118 balls, with 6 fours and a six, carrying his bat towards the end to see his team to 205-6.

Akshaya Persaud (41), Sherfane Rutherford (22),Tevin Imlach (21*) and Mavindra Dindyal (20), played important knocks for Demerara, in a match they needed to win against a strong Essequibo side.

Essequibo captain Anthony Adams was the most successful bowler, grabbing 2-45 as 4 of his men returned a wicket each following a tough bowling session.

The Essequibians did well after batting first, making their second successive 200-plus run total of the tournament, being bowled out for 203 in 41.2 overs.

A number of their batters managed to come out the blocks, with Kemol Savory topping the scores with 36 while a 18-ball 32 from Quentin Sampson (3×4 2×6) was the next best score of the innings.

Malcom Hubbard (24), Ricardo Adams (19), Norman Fredericks (20) and 19 from Neeland Cadogan managed to get their team past 200.

Demerara again relied heavily on their seamers, with Rutherford maintaining his consistency with the ball this competition, snapping up 3-37 and Ronaldo Alimohamed also mirroring with similar figures of 3-37.