‘Akko’ remanded for attempted murder

October 4th, 2023
Oct 04, 2023 Court Stories
Kaieteur News – Arkanel Edwards called ‘Akko,’ a 22-year-old logger of Capoey Mission, Essequibo Coast, was on Tuesday charged and remanded to prison for the attempted murder of 42-year-old Mark Rodrigues on March 11, 2023.
According to the police, the accused appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him. He was charged with the offence of attempt to commit murder, contrary to section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
Edwards was not required to plead to the charge. The prosecutor objected to bail, and the accused was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to October 17, 2023 for disclosure of statements.
