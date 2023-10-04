$30M booster pump fails to ‘fire’ at Four and Five Mile, Bartica

Kaieteur News – Although a $30 million booster pump was installed to improve the supply network in the area three years ago, residents of Four and Five Mile, Bartica have been without potable water for several days.

Reports are that low water pressure has been a major issue preventing the residents at Four and Five Mile along the Potaro Road at Bartica from accessing potable water. Late last week, the water pressure decreased and was subsequently reduced to drips, leaving householders without water.

Yesterday, Guyana Water Inc (GWI) personnel at Bartica worked around the clock to remedy the situation.

According to a resident, prolong power outages last week have compounded the situation, leaving them without water. The water supply was affected since the pump relies on power supplied by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

As such, residents called on the management of GWI to install a generator to work independently in the event of a power outage.

GPL stated on Monday that an “unforeseen mechanical problem” arose with one of its two operational generators last Thursday, leaving one generator operational in conjunction with the town’s solar farm; the latter generates power only during the day time. The town was without power all weekend as GPL remedied the situation.

Power was restored to sections of the town during the wee hours of Monday, however, power outages continued throughout the day.

In April 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Water announced that a sum of $30M was set aside to source a booster pump form overseas to improve water supply at Bartica. At the time, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told residents during a visit to Four Mile that the water treatment plant in Bartica is at an elevation of 25 meters however, it could have only pump water to an elevation of 45 meters. As such, only residents of Four Mile could have accessed potable water.

However, the booster pump was expected to increase the water pressure, pumping water to a height of 85 meters. Residents of Five Mile were able to access potable water for the first time.

However, they never received water 24/7 and frequent mechanical issues coupled with low water pressure continued to disrupt the power supply network.