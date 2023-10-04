$1.6B in contracts awarded to rebuild New Amsterdam Prison

Latest update October 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The New Amsterdam Prison located in Region Six is slated to be reconstructed soon at a sum of $1.6 billion. This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that the project was given to nine contractors to the tune of $1,694,527,016.
According to the NPTAB website, the reconstruction of the facility has been divided into 10 lots.
The contractors awarded the lots are as follow: Quality Deliverer (Lot10) – $123,694,029 and (Lot 1) – $80,699,925; Professional Engineering & Construction Services (Lot3) – $64,917,255; Guy Biz Establishment (Lot7) – $85,155,088; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction (Lot9) – $318,261,085; Premier Contracting Services (Lot4) – $53,018,364; GD’s Construction & Supplies (Lot6) – $58,700,334; Singh & Son Construction (Lot5) – $413,140,192; DBL Group (Lot2) – $114,169,258; and Navin & Sons Construction (Lot8) – $382,771,486.
This year some $5.5 billion was earmarked for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) from the national budget and the Ministry of Home Affairs had estimated that to reconstruct the facility at New Amsterdam, it would cost $1,659,373,242.
During the reading of the bids, it was revealed that a total of 42 contractors had applied for the contract.
It was reported that the project forms part of the government’s overall reform and modernization programme for the prison service, which is targeting the transformation of the prison from a penal to a correctional institution.
