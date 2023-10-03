Venezuelan national stabbed to death at Tuschen

Kaieteur News – A nine year-old girl on Sunday had a tragic and traumatic end to her birth night celebrations after she returned from an outing with her mother and younger sister to find her father, a Venezuelan National, brutally murdered along a road at Tuschen East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kaieteur News was told by relatives that the dead man identified as 29-year-old Alejandro Máximo Farrera was murdered around 23:30 hrs by two men. The suspects are still on the run but Kaieteur News understands that they could be his own countrymen.

Relatives said that he is a father of two and his eldest daughter was celebrating her birthday on Sunday. Later in the evening his wife decided to take the girls for a birthday outing.

When it was time for them to return home she called Farrera to pick them up at the head of their street. Farrera reportedly left immediately for the location and it was while waiting for them to arrive that the two suspects pounced on him.

Eyewitnesses reportedly recalled that there was a brief argument between Farrera and the men before they killed him. One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him four times before they both escaped with his bicycle. Police suspect that it could be a robbery.

Family members said that they were told that Farrera fell to the ground and bled to death before help arrived. However, what is more heart-rending for the family members is that his wife and daughters returned to find him dead. They said that his family was at the time unaware of what had transpired and were expecting to be greeted with hugs and kisses when they arrived to where he was waiting for them. Unfortunately, his daughter was greeted with the horrific sight of her dead father lying in a pool of blood.

Investigations are ongoing.