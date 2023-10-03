US company submits proposal for bunkering marine gas oil for Exxon’s operations

Kaieteur News – Edison Chouest, a prominent US offshore services provider, has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlining its plan to support ExxonMobil Guyana Limited in bunkering marine gas oil to support its multi-billion dollar operations.

The project summary detailed the critical activities that will unfold in offshore Guyana waters and the Demerara River. Kaieteur News understands that Edison Chouest’s vessels will follow EEPGL’s directives to receive specific quantities of diesel fuel from suppliers SOL and Guyana Shore Base Incorporated, both strategically positioned on the Demerara River. Subsequently, the vessels will undertake the crucial task of transferring precise amounts of diesel fuel to various offshore locations, including floating drilling rigs and FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels) leased by Exxon to facilitate their operations in Guyana.

It is essential to note that the locations of the floating drilling rigs are dynamic, changing as they shift between different drill sites within the Guyana Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), always with the necessary approvals from Guyanese authorities. Similarly, FPSOs are strategically moored in approved locations within the Guyana EEZ, meticulously complying with the regulations laid out by the appropriate Guyanese authorities.

The proposal also dived deep into the intricate procedures for fuel oil transfer while placing paramount emphasis on safety precautions. It comprehensively outlined the fuel oil transfer system, encompassing loading, off-loading, and transferring operations within the vessel. The document also specified the roles and responsibilities of personnel during fuel oil transfer operations, with a particular focus on the person in charge and transfer personnel.

Furthermore, the proposal underscored the importance of emergency shutdown procedures and the critical role of communication in maintaining safety during these operations. It also delves into topping off operations, transfer completion protocols, and the precise handling of accidental oil discharges, all while making explicit references to the shipboard oil pollution emergency plan.

It was noted that the project signifies a significant stride towards enhancing fuel supply operations within the region and further supporting EEPGL’s ambitious initiatives in the Guyana EEZ. Currently, the EPA is meticulously reviewing Edison Chouest’s proposal, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s continued dedication to bolstering offshore activities in Guyana’s waters.