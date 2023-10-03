Three injured after fuel boat explodes at Port Kaituma

Kaieteur News – Three persons are reportedly injured after a fuel boat exploded at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One on Monday.

Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around noon on Monday.

According to a resident in the area, Lex Barker, the explosion resulted in three boats being destroyed and three men sustaining second degree burns.