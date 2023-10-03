Latest update October 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Three injured after fuel boat explodes at Port Kaituma

Oct 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Three persons are reportedly injured after a fuel boat exploded at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One on Monday.

Some scenes from the fire

Some scenes from the fire

Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around noon on Monday.

According to a resident in the area, Lex Barker, the explosion resulted in three boats being destroyed and three men sustaining second degree burns.

