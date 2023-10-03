Three injured after fuel boat explodes at Port Kaituma

Latest update October 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons are reportedly injured after a fuel boat exploded at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One on Monday.
Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around noon on Monday.
According to a resident in the area, Lex Barker, the explosion resulted in three boats being destroyed and three men sustaining second degree burns.
The only savior of Guyana.
Oct 03, 2023SYDNEY, Australia – Hayley Matthews led the West Indies Women’s cricket team to a record-breaking victory by orchestrating the highest run chase in women’s T20 international...
Oct 03, 2023
Oct 03, 2023
Oct 03, 2023
Oct 03, 2023
Oct 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – It is a fundamental principle that unions serve as the legitimate representatives of the workers they... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]