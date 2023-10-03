Thief tormenting residents of Mahaicony villages

…victims accused police ranks associated with suspect of shielding him

Kaieteur News – Residents of several villages on the East Coast of Demerara continue to cower in fear, as a very violent village thief continues to wreak havoc in several villages in the Mahaicony district. And they have accused police ranks who are connected with the alleged suspect of shielding him from law enforcement.

According to villagers, the alleged thief strangely somehow continues to walk the community, even though several reports have been made against him at two police stations in the district. Recent Interviews with residents saw villagers suggesting that he is shielded since he has relatives, and a few associates at two East Coast Demerara Police Stations as well. They are of the opinion that he is being informed of impending arrests, and is therefore able to often make good his escape.

These conclusions were apparently drawn from the fact that he has been taken into custody at both police stations for several offences of larceny, robbery, and break and enter, but was always released shortly after. While he has served at least two brief jail terms, residents are of the opinion that he is a menace, and should be locked away altogether.

The young man who is in his early twenties seemingly has no fixed place of abode, but frequents nightspots, and small shops in the villages of Catherine, Calcutta, Little Abary, Recess, and a few others, which are all villages in the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara District.

Just recently police in the area had made three attempts to capture him at nightspots in Calcutta Village, but according to residents, he somehow mysteriously managed to elude the ranks just minutes before he was pounced upon. Residents of Calcutta and Catherine villages told this publication that they are overwhelmed with his continuous attacks on businesses and individuals in the area and one very angry businessman yesterday vowed that he would take matters into his own hands, if he is not captured by the police.

Just recently police at the Mahaicony Police Station following a tip off, made attempts to arrest the suspect while he was hanging around at Burma Road junction, but he ran between patrons at a popular bar close by bar, sending patrons scattering as shots were fired after him by the police. He made his escape dashing through the yard of a soldier in the village, who related to the police the direction in which he had run. A short while after he surfaced brandishing a cutlass, and threatening to harm the soldier. Villagers gathered in dismay, but everyone seemed to be afraid of the young man.

A businessman in Calcutta Village, in sympathy allowed him to work at his bar for a short period, only to face embarrassment, as he reportedly soon after broke into a variety store in Catherine Village belonging to an amputated businessman. Police are presently hunting him, in relation to this incident. It is reported, the businessman and a few friends had used the time of his employment to counsel him, and tried to effect positive change, but to no avail. Villagers from Catherine Village on Saturday indicated the he is hardly seen during the day, but appears mostly at nights, and lurks around the village.

Villagers from Champange Village in the same area have been reportedly robbed repeatedly, as they headed home with groceries. This very remote village has no shops; hence residents have to use bicycles to travel almost two miles to get household supplies. Villagers are of the opinion that the suspect is behind these incidents as well. An intoxicated male has been beaten in the head at dusk, and robbed as he attempted to get home, and villagers are associating the young man with this incident.

It has been reported too that not so long ago the suspect allegedly broke into the home of a church going woman, and attempted to rape her teenaged granddaughter. It was the screams of the young girl that had alerted occupants of the home, but he allegedly made his escape by pushing her grandfather who tried to apprehend him, into a cluster of flower plants.

He was also fingered in the theft of a motorcycle of a resident from reportedly resides in the Goodfaith/Novar area. And sources said he seemed to be working with accomplices, as a motorbike fitting that description was allegedly left for safe keeping, in the yard of a woman with whom he is closely associated. Villagers in Calcutta informed that he spearheads and recruits younger men to be thieves, and it is said that himself and two teenagers broke into the ‘Gents Boutique’ owned by a young businessman, at Burma Road Junction. From several interviews, residents are frustrated with the inability of police in the area to capture him, and many are wondering why he is not in custody, after being fingered in numerous criminal offences. They are calling on the police in the area, and the Neighbouring Policing Group to join forces in his capture, and incarceration, so peace and tranquility can return to the area.