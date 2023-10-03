Teachers complain about heat affecting classrooms

…ask President for fans or insulate walls

Kaieteur News – On Monday, during a meeting at State House, President Irfaan Ali listened to teachers from across the country as they voiced their concerns about the stifling heat in classrooms, exacerbated by climate change.

Accompanied by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, President Ali invited teachers to discuss their challenges.

Teachers highlighted the escalating heat in classrooms, making it arduous to teach effectively. In response, they appealed to the Government of Guyana (GoG) for electric fans to alleviate the discomfort. One teacher from Kato, Region Nine, explained, ‘with climate change, the place is very hot, and then we and our students have to walk very far.’

Imran Ally, Principal of Skeldon Secondary School and an Executive of the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU), echoed these concerns, emphasizing the adverse impact of heat on both students and teachers. To address this issue, he recommended insulating classroom walls and ceilings and installing fans.