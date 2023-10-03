Springer dominates at AAG Senior Championship

….Holder completes sprint double

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara, witnessed an extraordinary display of athletic prowess over the weekend as the Tianna Springer show took centre stage at the Athletics Association of Guyana’s Senior National Championship.

Springer, already a household name in Guyana at the age of 16, left an indelible mark on the competition, dominating the field throughout the three-day event and emerging as the senior national champion in both the women’s 200m and 400m.

In addition to her impressive victories, she also showcased her versatility by securing a third-place finish in the highly competitive 100m race.

On the opening day of the championships, Springer, though not primarily known for her abilities in the 100m, ran 13.04 seconds to secure a commendable third place.

Keliza Smith claimed the top spot with a time of 11.66 seconds, while Cassy Small secured second place in 11.93 seconds.

However, it was in the 400m event that Springer truly shone, reaffirming her status as the best in the Caribbean and the reigning South American Games 400m champion, as well as this year’s Youth Commonwealth Games 400m gold medalist.

Despite not delivering her personal best performance, Springer won the women’s 400m, crossing the finish line in 55.31 seconds.

Keliza Smith and Youth Commonwealth Games 400m bronze medalist Narrisa McPherson took second and third places with times of 55.78s and 56.09s, respectively.

In the women’s 200m, Springer continued her dominance by winning convincingly in 24.42 seconds. Once again, Smith secured second place with a time of 24.55 seconds, while Adams finished third.

On the men’s side, Noelex Holder, fresh off his 100m victory, returned to the track to claim victory in the men’s 200m with a time of 21.07 seconds, just narrowly missing his personal best of 21.04s.

Simeon Adams of the Guyana Defence Force delivered a stellar performance in the men’s 400m, clocking an impressive 49.19 seconds to secure victory.

Joshua Lam and Youth Commonwealth Games 400m silver medalist Malachi Austin shared the second-place podium with identical times of 49.56 seconds.

Adams showcased his versatility in the men’s 800m, finishing second with a time of 2:00.70, narrowly trailing behind Nicholas Daw’s winning time of 2:00.41, while Javon Roberts took third place in 2:00.80.

In the women’s events, McPherson emerged on top in the 800m, crossing the finish line in two minutes and 37.65 seconds. She was followed by Jelilica Write in second place with a time of 2:40.19, and Delicia Tinnis in third with 2:51.95.

Joanna Archer excelled in the women’s 1500m, clinching victory with a time of 5:41.99, outpacing Tinnis (5:48.31) and Kezra Murray (5:48.69).

The men’s field events saw Eron Leitch emerge as the winner of the triple jump with a leap of 14.50 meters, while Leslain Baird won the men’s javelin with a throw of 69.94 metres.