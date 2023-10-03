Sod turned for $178M Magistrate’s Court at Anna Regina

Kaieteur News – Attorney General, Anil Nandlall and top members of the judiciary on Monday turned the sod for the construction of a $178M Magistrate’s Court at Ann Regina, Region Two.

Nandlall was joined by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings and Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George. This ambitious project is slated for completion within a span of 9 to 12 months, with an estimated budget of $178,232,102, the Ministry of Legal Affairs said in a press release. Also attending the ceremony were the appointed Magistrates for Region Two, Ms. Esther Sam and Ms. Faith McGusty respectively.

In a brief address, Nandlall noted that, historically, the Magistrate’s Court in Anna Regina had been housed within the Anna Regina Police Station, and this project would provide it with a long-awaited new home. He also highlighted the ongoing construction of various Magistrates’ Courts throughout the country, drawing attention to the completed construction of brand-new court buildings in Suddie and Charity. Notably, a substantial edifice is under construction in Suddie to accommodate the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority, while living quarters and offices have already been established in Onderneeming to house prosecutors from the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers who handle cases on the Essequibo Coast. These developments reflect the sweeping transformations underway, not only in the realm of justice administration in Region Two but also in various sectors throughout the region, the AG’s Chambers said in the release.

Justice Cummings-Edwards expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its continued support of the judiciary and pledged additional resources to the Magistracy to expedite case processing in the region. Additionally, she assured the appointment of a Land Court Judge for the Essequibo Coast in the near future. Both the Regional Chairman and the Mayor of Anna Regina conveyed their appreciation for the project, expressing optimism that it would streamline the administration of justice in the region, ushering in a new era of efficiency.