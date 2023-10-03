Relative re-arrested in connection with Rose Hall double murder

Kaieteur News – Police ranks over the weekend have re-arrested a relative for the murder of Rose Hall woman, Melissa Arokium and her 8-year-old son, Anthony Arokium, which occurred back in August.

Kaieteur News understands that on Sunday, policemen re-arrested the suspect, who was among the four suspects that were initially arrested when the bloodied bodies of Melissa and Anthony were discovered in their Rose Hall Town, Berbice home on August 23, 2023. Other relatives have revealed that subsequent to the release of the suspect, he had broken into the house where the bodies were discovered.

On August 24, Melissa and her son were discovered by her youngest brother, Nicholas Arokium inside her home at Rose Hall with gapping chop wounds to their heads, faces and upper part of their bodies. Anthony was found on the bed in the bedroom, face up while Melissa was found face down with the wounds to the back of her neck; she was lying in a pool of blood.

On the day the bodies were discovered, Melissa’s older brother, who lived in a section of the house and her neighbour who lives opposite, a cousin and Melissa’s boyfriend were all arrested. They were all released on bail after being held for 72 hours. Relatives believe that the perpetrator (s) may have been inside the house and had entered while Melissa was out purchasing items from the market.

Meanwhile, Melissa’s 37-year-old boyfriend had told reporters he last saw the woman the day before she and her son were found dead and they talked a bit. He disclosed that she was crying and she informed him of a disagreement she had with her older brother. He noted too that Melissa did not detail the nature of the disagreement.

He told reporters that on Wednesday (August 23) at around 04:53h, Melissa messaged him as she would usually do and he responded. The boyfriend said Melissa told him she was okay when he enquired. Before he left for work at around 07:00h, he called her as is customary, but she did not answer. “I called her before I came to work but I didn’t get through…last call was 7:00 …I called like 3 or 4 times,” he said.

The man said he went to work at the Albion Estate. However, he left work early because he did not hear from her. He said after leaving work at 13:45h he went to an insurance company at Rose Hall but it was closed. After leaving there, he ventured to Melissa’s house where he said he saw the police. It was then he was informed that the woman and her son had died.

Melissa’s older brother had reportedly left for work at the Estate around 4:00 am on the day of the murders and had returned around 11:00 am, had a bath and went out back. He said he was subsequently contacted while on the road by his brother Nicholas informing him of his sister and nephew’s deaths.

He had explained that in order to access his section of the house, he did not have to venture through Melissa’s section and so he reportedly did not check on them when he returned home from work. Melissa’s neighbor who was arrested, had reportedly attacked Melissa earlier this year, relatives told reporters. She did not report the matter to the police. Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that Melissa’s gold jewellery that was worn daily, is missing.