Over $1M in cash and prizes handed out at final of Price Is Right Supermarket Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) T20 cricket competition

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – The final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Price Is Right Supermarket T20 cricket competition was played on Sunday at the No69 Vikings ground.

Although the game did not live up to its pre-match billing, it was No72 Cut and Load that prevailed defeating Dukestown Warriors by 4 wickets in a low scoring affair.

The well-kept venue was packed to capacity with Crown Vibes Sound Company also providing musical entertainment. Dukestown Warriors won the toss and elected to bat and never showed much fight and were bowled out for 92 in 18 overs. Akeem Bowlers 27 and Errol Byass 17 were the main contributors.

Bowling for No72 Cut and Load, Mukesh Edwards picked up 4-23 while Davendra Jaggernauth grabbed 3-10. There was one each for Davendra Chatterpaul, Deoprakash Ramdat and Jameel Assad.

In reply No72 Cut and Load lost wickets regularly, but reached 96-6 in 18 overs, with Romesh Omapersaud 35, Vijai Persaud 17 not out and Jameel Assad 12 the top scorers.

Bowling for Dukestown Warriors there was 2 wickets for Errol Byass, while Jermain Reid, Wayne Garnett, Kevin Clarke and Budram Sukdeo took 1 each.

The Warriors had only themselves to blame as their fielding was ragged. They dropped all the catches that went to hand and missed two run outs. All the wickets that fell were either bowled or LBW.

The presentation ceremony was fitting an international arena and saw millions in cash and other incentives including trophies, medals, boots, bats, pads etc handed over. The teams were all presented with uniforms for the games and the competition being rated by far as the biggest T20 cricket competition in the County.

Sponsor and owner of the Price is Right Supermarket, Mr Danesh Narine Roopnarine AKA Boyco must be complimented. The owner of Price is Right Supermarkets at No.79 Public Road, Corriverton and the Skeldon Market, the company is a regular sponsor of cricket and other community activities in the area.

Winners No72 Cut and Load was presented with $400,000 and a trophy while each player was presented with a medal. Dukestown Warriors received $200,000 and trophy and medals. Man of the Match Mukesh Edwards was presented with $100,000 and a trophy compliments of Neurosurgeon Dr Amarnauth Dukhi. He also received a pair of boots for being the best bowler. Romesh Omapersaud received a bat and a pair of boots for the batsman with the most runs in the final.

Third place went to No70 A Spartans who defeated No 69 Red Rose in a five over affair. Spartans made 50-3 with Red Rose being held to 26. Both team received $50,000 and a bat. Aron Yakoob of Spartans was presented with boots for being a promising player.

The female five over encounter between Crabwood Creek and No 65 was won by CWC. They were also presented with cash and other incentives.

Mr Roopnarine thanked the UCCA for organizing the competition and the teams for participating. He congratulated the finalists and had special words of commendation for Cut and Load for winning the competition.

He pledged his Company’s continued support. He said that it’s a way of showing support and giving back to the community from where they garnered their support.

The competition which began in March 2020 was for teams in the Upper Corentyne area. It was stopped due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Some 27 teams took part.

The UCCA is being led by businessman Dennis D’Andrade. The competition was coordinated by former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.