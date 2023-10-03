Matthews Magic as West Indies Women win historic 2nd T20I

SYDNEY, Australia – Hayley Matthews led the West Indies Women’s cricket team to a record-breaking victory by orchestrating the highest run chase in women’s T20 international history. Matthews, who scored a stunning 132 runs off just 64 balls, stood out as one of the most memorable performers in the history of the game. The sensational innings helped the West Indies chase down an imposing target, leading to a seven-wicket win.

The West Indies Women’s team set a new benchmark with a score of 213-3, securing the win with just one ball left, bringing the series to a tie at 1-1. Fans at North Sydney Oval witnessed a treat, as a combined total of 425 runs were scored in a single day, making it a match for the ages.

However, it wasn’t just Matthews’ batting prowess that stood out. Earlier in the day, she showcased her bowling skills by clinching three wickets. Her all-round brilliance was recognized, earning her the Player of the Match accolade for an incredible seventh consecutive time.

But Matthews didn’t carry the day alone. A significant contribution was made by Stafanie Taylor, who partnered with Matthews to set another record. Their partnership of 174 runs laid the foundation for the historic win. Taylor played a pivotal role, scoring a brisk 59 off 41 balls, complementing Matthews’ fiery knock.

In the post-match media conference, Matthews said “Today was quite incredible, I can’t quite find the words for it as yet. Staf and I started really having a look at a chance of chasing it probably needing around 105 from 55/54 balls. I think at that moment with the momentum we had, we only spoke about going as hard as we can from both ends. Kudos to Staf as well, she played an amazing knock at the other end and took so much pressure off of me and kept the boundaries flowing.”

Earlier in the day Australia posted 212/6 from their 20 voers. Ellyse Perry top-scored for them with 70 while Pheobe Litchfield tied scoring the fastest T20I half-century, she made 52 not out. Matthews had the best bowling figures with 4-0-36-3 and Shamilia Connell 4-0-35-2.

The series moves to the Allan Border Field in Brisbane where it’s a winner take all in the third and final T20 International.