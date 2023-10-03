Man gets two years for robbing woman of her gold jewellery

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Keron Wright was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment after robbing Sandita Doodnauth of her gold chain and gold ring.

The accused appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The court heard that on September 13, 2023, at Croal Street Stabroek, Georgetown, Wright robbed Doodnauth of her gold chain valued $35,000 and gold ring valued $30,000, both totaling the sum of $65,000.

The complainant said that she was walking on Croal Street when she observed, Wright was following her. She stopped for a while, allowing him to pass, but he stopped as well.

She then kept walking in the said direction and when she attempted to enter a store, Wright came up behind her and pulled the gold chain out of her bosom and then ran away in a westerly direction.

The suspect then returned a short while, demanding that Doodnauth should give him, her gold ring. He reportedly placed his hands into her bosom again to get the ring and then ran away.

However, on September 29, Doodnauth saw Wright walking north along the Stabroek Market and she pointed him out to police ranks. He was then subsequently arrested and charged.