Linden Technical Institute whip Mackenzie High 50-34 in opener

Linden Mayor’s Cup U-21 Schools Basketball playoffs

Kaieteur Sports – By virtue of their, 50-34, victory on Friday last, Linden Technical Institute has forced the defeated Mackenzie High in a must-win situation when they face Christianburg Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ on Wednesday in the second game of the three team playoffs being contested at the Retrieve Hard Court.

The jump start by Group A’s top team Linden Technical Institute with that win over Group B’s top school Mackenzie High means, that a loss would eliminate any hopes Mackenzie High has come Wednesday.

Neil Marks (Jr.) was the spearhead along with Minian Vincent as they both notched up 13 points with back up from Akan Alleyne for the winning Linden Technical Institute side as Jamain McCalman with 11 and Shemol Jackson with seven were the best shots for Mackenzie High School.

This means that Mackenzie High face Group C winners Christianburg Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ Wednesday and defeat for Mackenzie High, would automatically mean the final game between the ‘Multi; unit and Linden Technical Institute Friday will be the decider of this tournament.

However, Mackenzie High School with a win cane still emerge winners, dependent on Linden Technical Institute losing also Christianburg Wismar Secondary thus forcing the FIBA Classification Clause to determine the top team.

This tournament was organized in observance of Education Month through the Department of Education of Region 10. It was done through the Brusches basketball Foundation and the Kings Basketball Cub in conjunction with the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

Trophies, replicas and medals are at stake for the various winners.