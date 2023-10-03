GDF retains Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Novice’s C/ship

– Julian Clarke cops Best Boxer award

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) boxing gym successfully defended their title on Sunday at the 2023 Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Novice’s championship. The GDF team demonstrated their mettle by amassing a total of 22 points and securing the coveted championship title. The electrifying event, held at the National Gymnasium, located on Mandela Avenue, featured a total of 11 pulsating finals, with fierce competition between the GDF gym, Republican (REP) gym, and Police (POL) boxing gym. Team GDF emerged triumphant, claiming an impressive seven victories.

The small but passionate crowd was treated to a series of high-intensity matchups. Among the highlights of the championship was the crowning of Julian Clarke as the Best Boxer, much to the delight of his fans.

In the Featherweight 51-54kg class, Melroy McPherson (GDF) displayed his skill and determination as he defeated Neville France with a steady left jab and a powerful left-right combination. France, unable to withstand McPherson’s onslaught, eventually abandoned the contest just 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the second round.

Over in the Lightweight 57-60kg division, Oswald Jewn triumphed over Lennox Harvey (POL) in a hard-fought battle. Joseph Gardener showcased his talent by besting Ronnel Captain (GDF) to claim the Junior Welterweight 60-63kg title. Elliot Sinclair had an excellent tournament, earning victory in the Welterweight 63-67kg division final against his gymmate Damon France.

The GDF’s dominance continued as Christopher Henry and Sherwin Gravesande secured victories in the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, respectively. Henry displayed his skill by defeating Osias Prince in a mere 2 minutes and 28 seconds into the second round. Gravesande’s solid left-hook knocked Malachi Clarke to the canvas early in the second round, ultimately setting the stage for his victory as Clarke struggled to recover. Gravesande emerged as the victor at the end of the three rounds, securing the title on points. The lanky Zidhan Wray also delivered a solid performance, earning the Super Heavyweight title with a stellar performance against Rayon Harry.

In a notable turn of events, the Republican boxing gym made a resurgence, clinching two gold medals at this year’s championship. Andre Thompson claimed victory in the Flyweight division, while Timothy Fraser emerged victorious in the Middleweight category.

Clarke of the Police gym was a standout performer, not only winning the Best Boxer award but also earning recognition for his exceptional skills. Coach Terrence Poole of the GDF received the Best Coach and Best Gym award, and the Police Boxing gym, despite finishing as runners-up, put up a strong fight and secured six points. Jermaine Craig was honoured with the Best Referee/Judge award.