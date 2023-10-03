Brazil backs ICJ process to resolve border controversy

Kaieteur News – Brazil Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira has expressed his country’s support for the current International Court of Justice process to resolve the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Vieira indicated that Brazil adheres to the peaceful settlement of boundaries and underscored that his country has great respect for the ICJ and awaits the final verdict of the Court which it believes is the best solution, in accordance with international law, especially since the matter was referred by the United Nations Secretary-General.

The ambassador made the comments during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Hilton Todd who briefed him on the recent developments on the Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy. According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, Minister Todd reiterated Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the controversy in accordance with international law and underscored that the current ICJ process represents a mutually agreed mechanism for a peaceful, just, binding and permanent settlement of the controversy over the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the course of the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

Minister Todd also emphasised the position as articulated by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that Guyana is irrevocably committed to the settlement process at the ICJ and is available to meet with Venezuela on any subject of interest to the two countries – other than the controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Award. Todd further debunked the false narrative being propagated by Venezuela and reaffirmed that there is no intention by Guyana or any other State to establish a military base in Guyana’s territory.

Minister Vieira emphasized the importance of the peaceful co-existence of countries in the region if the region is to advance its integration agenda. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed ideas to advance the bilateral relations between Guyana and Brazil, and collaboration at the multilateral level.