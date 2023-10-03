Berbice woman shot, fiancé in custody

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Ashmin Mohadeo of Williamsburg Corentyne Berbice, is hospitalised in a critical condition after she was reportedly shot on Sunday night.

Police have arrested Mahadeo’s 29-year-old fiancé. According to the police, the woman was shot around 07:40 hours. Her fiancé of New Amsterdam Berbice told the police that he and Ashmin shared a common law relationship for the past seven years. He said that she had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

It was reported that he further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Ashmin was at the vehicle while he was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away when he heard a loud explosion.

Upon looking around he observed Ashmin lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm and that Ashmin was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen and medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Her condition is listed as stable but in a critical state. The Police said that the area was canvassed for CCTV footage and one was seen in the vicinity and to be extracted.