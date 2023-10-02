Woman in Russia looking for doctor accused of raping pregnant Venezuelan

Kaieteur News – Police are not the only ones looking for the doctor who is accused of raping a pregnant Venezuelan woman last Sunday. A Chinese woman based in Russia has spent the last few years searching for him too.

He reportedly got her pregnant and is now refusing to pay child support.

The Chinese woman in September last year posted a photo of the doctor’s Canadian driver’s license in a Guyanese Facebook group seeking help from the public to locate him.

The woman said she became pregnant for the doctor in April 2019 and he left Russia in July 2019, promising to return for her and the child.

She eventually gave birth to a daughter but the doctor never returned and since then, he has been failing to pay child support.

“Emma’s dad does not pay alimony every month, he can pay only once or twice a year and that’s it. The rest of the time he writes that he allegedly has no money,” the woman alleged.

The woman identified the doctor as a cardiologist and said that he is being paid in United States dollars and there is no reason why he cannot assist her in taking care of their daughter.

She then went on to seek advice on how she could get him to pay-up because he is a Guyanese citizen.

The woman said at the time that she has contact with the doctor but explained that the reason why she decided to make the public post, is because he is refusing to pay child support.

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that the doctor was studying in Russia during the time he met the Chinese woman.

On Saturday, the pregnant Venezuelan woman who accused the man of raping her last Sunday during a job interview, identified him as the rapist. The victim fell into his trap by responding to a job ad posted in a Facebook group called “Venezolanos en Guyana”. She said vacancies were advertised for live-in cleaners and painters.

Desperate for another job and a place to stay after her boy friend threw her out and her former boss terminated her services as waitress because she was pregnant, the woman immediately made contact with number attached to the ad.

Kaieteur News was shown screenshots of the exchange between the two and it was clear that the perpetrator tricked the Venezuelan woman.

He asked, “Ok you work to paint road already?” and she responded, ” Yes I need a job urgently and somewhere to sleep.”

The suspect agreed and opted to pick her up from her hotel for an interview at a location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She recalled a short man, who was light skin in complexion, picking her up in a white pick-up with black stripes at the side.

The Venezuelan woman said they talked about work all the way to a yellow two-storey house with a small white car in the yard.

According to the victim, at one point she became suspicious but brushed her fears aside and entered the house.

“He offered me something to drink and I did not accept it,” she said in tears while explaining that the man then suddenly became aggressive demanding that she take off her clothes.

The woman said that he then grabbed her, held her down, and threw a white substance in her mouth before stripping off her clothes.

” He then raped me,” the pregnant woman said while relating that he also sodomized her brutally leaving her bleeding and in pain.“It was horrible,” she had said.

She alleged too that the man wanted to keep her against her will but she managed to convince him to take her to a location to buy food because she was hungry. He complied and when she got there, she exited the car and ran with the money he gave her to buy food and left her purse behind.

Kaieteur News understands that this is not the first time the doctor has been fingered in sex crimes. He has been accused of molesting others and has reportedly used his “connections” to have the investigations launched ducked or he would reportedly bribe his victims with money to settle the matters.

Kaieteur News learnt too that he has been looking for the Venezuelan woman to settle the matter with her too but he could not find her.

Police have been hunting him but he has so far managed to elude them.